Webb (1-5) allowed a run on a hit and a walk over one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Marlins.

Webb kept runs off the board in the sixth inning but put a runner on base to start the seventh. Cionel Perez then walked one and gave up two hits as the Marlins rallied for a 6-3 lead, with the decisive run ending up on Webb's line. Prior to Wednesday, Webb had allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings in July. The right-hander is at a 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB while adding two saves and 12 holds through 44.1 innings this season.