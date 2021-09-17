Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Jones has been absent from the starting lineup for three straight games, though he did score the game-winning run as a pinch-runner in Thursday's game. His demotion will should allow both Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez to see more regular playing time moving forward.
