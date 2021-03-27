Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Jones was traded from the Angels to the Orioles at the beginning of February and appeared in 17 spring games, but he'll begin the season in the minors. The 23-year-old hit .143 with one home run and four RBI this spring and has appeared in just three major-league games during his career.
