The Orioles claimed Reed off waivers from the Dodgers on Monday.
Reed was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday when Los Angeles activated Blake Treinen from the 60-day injured list, but the 29-year-old was quickly able to regain a 40-man roster spot with a new organization. Since he still has two minor-league options remaining, Reed could be sent to Triple-A Norfolk rather than joining the Orioles' 28-man active roster right away. Over 10 appearances in the big leagues between the Mets and Dodgers this season, Reed has coughed up nine earned runs on 10 hits and seven walks while striking out eight in 11 innings.