Orioles' Jake Ring: Shines in South Atlantic League campaign
Ring slashed .272/.328/.457 with 14 home runs, 65 RBI, 69 runs and 17 stolen bases over 118 games with Low-A Delmarva in 2017.
In his second professional season, the outfielder posted very attractive marks. Ring finished 10th in the South Atlantic League with a .785 OPS, and was one of only three players in the league to collect double-digit stolen bases while amassing more than 60 RBI and 65 runs. The 22-year-old prospect led the Shorebirds in slugging percentage, doubles (36) and total bases (212). Ring is a name that should be atop dynasty owners' watch lists when 2018 rolls around.
