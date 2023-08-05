McCann went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, five RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Facing the team that traded him this winter, McCann came through with his best performance of the season. He opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-run single, before adding a two-run double in the sixth and a final RBI single in the seventh as the Orioles pulled away. The veteran catcher had a tough first few months with Baltimore, but since returning from an ankle injury in early July he's batting .270 (10-for-37) with five doubles, five runs, eight RBI and a surprising two steals in 13 games.