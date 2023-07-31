McCann went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

McCann's modest five-game hitting streak came to an end, but he made the most of his one trip on base after getting plunked. The steal was his second of the season, putting him one theft shy of matching his total from last year. The backup catcher has a .195/.231/.333 slash line with three home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and eight doubles over 41 contests. He's likely to remain limited with Adley Rutschman securing most of the playing time behind the dish.