Gurka has been invited to the Orioles' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

The 2017 season was a tale of two halves for Gurka. He opened the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he posted a lofty 5.40 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 30 games (16.2 innings). However, he improved after being traded to the Angels and threw for a 2.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP during 30 games (34 innings) at Triple-A Salt Lake. Should he replicate the form he showed at Salt Lake, Gurka could earn a chance to pitch in Baltimore's bullpen.