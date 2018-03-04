Orioles' Jason Gurka: Sent to minor league camp
Gurka was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gurka had pitched in three Grapefruit League games this spring. While two were fine outings, one was a brutal showing for the 30-year-old. Over one inning against the Phillies on Feb. 24, Gurka gave up three hits and hit one batter with a pitch, all of which resulted in him surrendering three runs. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk once the season gets underway.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...