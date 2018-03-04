Gurka was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gurka had pitched in three Grapefruit League games this spring. While two were fine outings, one was a brutal showing for the 30-year-old. Over one inning against the Phillies on Feb. 24, Gurka gave up three hits and hit one batter with a pitch, all of which resulted in him surrendering three runs. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk once the season gets underway.