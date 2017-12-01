Orioles' Jason Gurka: Signs minor-league deal with O's
Gurka inked a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Gurka spent most of the 2017 season at the Triple-A, but did appear briefly in three games for the Angels at the big-league level in September. The southpaw struggled during 30 games with the Yankees' Triple-A squad, but settled down a bit once he got to Salt Lake City, sporting a 2.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 34 innings with the Bees. Looking ahead, he will likely start off at Triple-A Norfolk and serve as depth for the Orioles' bullpen.
