Flaa was optioned to the alternate training site after Tuesday's loss to the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old had his contract selected by Baltimore on Monday, and he had two walks and a strikeout over 1.1 scoreless frames Tuesday in his big-league debut. Flaa will head back to the alternate site in order to make room on the roster for Wednesday's starter Dean Kremer.