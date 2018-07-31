Orioles' Jean Carlos Encarnacion: Dealt to O's
Encarnacion was traded from the Braves to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Brett Cumberland, Evan Phillips, Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots in exchange for Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day.
From a fantasy perspective, Encarnacion was easily the best prospect the Orioles received, although Cumberland is the better real-life prospect. Encarnacion is a righty-hitting/righty-fielding corner infielder with huge raw power and a sketchy approach at the plate. The 20-year-old is hitting .288/.314/.463 with 10 home runs and a 100:13 K:BB in 379 plate appearances. The power will have to carry the rest of the profile to the big leagues, but he's got enough thump to pull that feat off if he can make gradual improvements to his approach. He will never be a great defender, and would fit nicely as a long-term designated hitter now that he is in the American League.
