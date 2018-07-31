Orioles' Jean Carmona: Shipped to Baltimore

Carmona was traded from the Brewers to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Jonathan Villar and Luis Ortiz in exchange for Jonathan Schoop, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Carmona is the lottery ticket of this package, as he is a 6-foot-1 middle infielder in rookie ball with some power and speed. This season he seems to be selling out a little to get to that pop (four home runs, .168 ISO, 26.2 percent strikeout rate) through 172 plate appearances in the Pioneer League. At 18 years old, he won't be a fast riser through the Orioles' system, but he immediately slots in as one of their top 20 prospects for dynasty leagues. He hit .239/.298/.406 with five steals for Helena prior to the trade.