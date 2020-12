Pinto was traded from the Angels to the Orioles along with Garrett Stallings in exchange for Jose Iglesias.

The Orioles have gone back to the well, acquiring multiple low-level Angels prospects for a big leaguer -- they did the same last offseason in the Dylan Bundy trade. Pinto, who turns 20 in January, logged a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB in 12 innings in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.