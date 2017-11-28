Orioles' Jeff Ferrell: Joins Orioles on minor-league deal
Ferrell agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ferrell spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Toledo, posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB across 46.2 innings of work. He earned a promotion in August, but struggled to a 6.75 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in 9.1 innings before a line drive to the head cut his season short. Ferrell will look to compete for a spot in Baltimore's bullpen in spring training.
