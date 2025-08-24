Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Hits first career homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Astros.
Jackson launched a 439-foot blast in the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the eighth. The 25-year-old has made an immediate impact with the Orioles, slashing .339/.361/.492 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI and eight runs across 61 plate appearances while starting 15 of 20 games since his debut on Aug. 1.
