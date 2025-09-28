Jackson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

With Tyler O'Neill picking up his second start in right field in three days, Jackson will hit the bench for the second time this weekend. Unless he's called upon as a reserve, Jackson will wrap up the campaign with a .276/.328/.447 slash line to go with five home runs, 21 RBI and 20 runs across 183 plate appearances with Baltimore.