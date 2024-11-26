The Orioles signed Jackson to a minor-league contract Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Jackson played in 121 games with Double-A Binghamton in 2024, batting .206 with 19 home runs, 61 RBI, 49 runs scored and 11 stolen bass as a member of the Mets organization. He will now get a shot to prove himself with Baltimore ahead of the 2025 campaign.