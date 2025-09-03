Jackson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Jackson opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. This was his fourth homer of the season, three of which have come over the last four games. He's now at a .333/.358/.539 slash line with 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 28 contests to begin his big-league career. Jackson's hot hitting has earned him a near-everyday role in the Orioles' lineup, and if he can keep it up, he'll be well-positioned to contribute next season as well.