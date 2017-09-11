Play

Hellickson (2-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- over six innings against Cleveland. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

The veteran righty was decent over the first five frames, but he gave up back-to-back homers to begin the sixth, and the second one proved the difference in the game. Hellickson now has a 6.54 ERA since joining the Orioles and a 5.23 mark overall between Philadelphia and Baltimore this season. He hasn't struck out more than two in any of his last five outings.

