Hellickson (1-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out two over 4.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Angels.

Hellickson gave up five homers in what appeared to be batting practice for the Angels, but the offense made a huge comeback to take him off the hook for a sure loss. After two solid outings after being acquired by the Orioles, he's given up 13 runs over his last two starts, and his downside can easily ruin a fantasy team's weekly numbers. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Athletics.