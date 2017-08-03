Hellickson (7-5) tossed seven scoreless frames in his Orioles debut, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out three Royals in Wednesday's win.

Wednesday was only the second time in 2017 that Hellickson didn't surrender a run during a start, and it was the first time since September 17 (23 starts) in which the right-hander threw at least seven shutout innings. Facing a surging Royals lineup, the newest Oriole put together his finest outing of the year, working through a 35-minute rain delay before leaving to a standing ovation from the home crowd. Hellickson didn't allow a runner to reach second base until the sixth inning while dropping his ERA from 4.73 to 4.45. He's slated to make his next start on the road Tuesday against the Angels.