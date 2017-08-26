Hellickson (2-2) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Red Sox.

Hellickson was staked to a five-run lead in the second inning, and had no trouble as he earned his second victory of the season. After allowing 13 runs over his past two outings, he wasn't likely in many fantasy lineups in this contest, but he's thrown three quality starts in five outings since joining the Orioles. Fantasy owners should consider him a high-risk option with upside. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays.