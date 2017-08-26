Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Fires quality start in Friday win
Hellickson (2-2) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Red Sox.
Hellickson was staked to a five-run lead in the second inning, and had no trouble as he earned his second victory of the season. After allowing 13 runs over his past two outings, he wasn't likely in many fantasy lineups in this contest, but he's thrown three quality starts in five outings since joining the Orioles. Fantasy owners should consider him a high-risk option with upside. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Blasted for seven runs in no decision Friday•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Underwhelming in loss•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Strikes out nine in losing cause•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Dominates in Orioles debut•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Named Wednesday starter•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Sent to Orioles•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...