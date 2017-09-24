Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Hurls quality start in Saturday loss
Hellickson (2-6) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.
Hellickson's only mistake was giving up a three-run homer to Lucas Duda, but he otherwise held the Rays' bats in check, but since the offense failed to give him much support, he suffered his sixth loss since joining the Orioles. With a 6.97 ERA, he hasn't been a very useful fantasy option. His next start has yet to be determined.
