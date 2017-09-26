Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: May be shut down for season
Hellickson is dealing with a sore back and may be shut down for the remainder of the season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The issue isn't expected to be anything overly serious, but it will likely keep Hellickson from making one more start before the end of the regular season. With Dylan Bundy (hamstring) also shut down for the season, it's unclear who will fill in for Hellickson at this point. The veteran right-hander compiled an unsightly 6.97 ERA in 10 starts for the Orioles after being acquired at the end of July via trade.
