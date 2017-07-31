Hellickson said that he would make his Orioles debut Wednesday against the Royals, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Hellickson, who was acquired from the Phillies on Friday, won't be enough to rescue a porous Orioles rotation, but he should at least represent an upgrade over a few of the arms that manager Buck Showalter has been forced to trot out this season. The 30-year-old probably won't carry much fantasy appeal, however, especially while he maintains a career-worst 5.2 K/9 rate on the season to go along with a 4.73 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.