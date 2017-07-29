Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Sent to Orioles
Hellickson was traded to the Orioles, along with cash considerations, for Hyun Soo Kim, minor-league pitcher Garrett Cleavinger, and international signing bonus space Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The veteran right-hander provides much-needed depth to a beleaguered Orioles' rotation, most likely taking the place of Ubaldo Jimenez or Chris Tillman, both of whom have struggled mightily this season. Hellickson hasn't been particularly impressive in his own right recently, racking up a 6.04 ERA over his last four outings to raise his FIP to an ugly 5.50 on the season. Nonetheless, he provides an seasoned starter who can eat up innings in the long run, even though his 1.76 HR/9 could pose a problem in the hitter-friendly confines of Camden Yards.
