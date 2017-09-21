Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Slated to start Saturday
After shuffling the rotation, Hellickson was confirmed by manager Buck Showalter as the starter for Saturday night's game vs. the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After debuting with the Orioles on Aug. 2 with seven scoreless innings, Hellickson has been terrible. The right-hander is 1-5 with an 8.61 ERA over his last eight starts. His 8.20 ERA in Camden Yards is Hellickson's worst such mark at any venue in which he's made multiple starts this year. At this point, the eighth-year big leaguer is far from matchup proof, and there are much better options for owners across all formats.
