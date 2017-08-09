Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Strikes out nine in losing cause
Hellickson (7-6) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine Angels over six innings in Tuesday's 3-2 loss.
His first two outings with Baltimore have been quite promising, as Hellickson's delivered a pair of quality efforts far more reminiscent of his 2016 success than his 2017 struggles. Still, he's pretty much the definition of mediocrity as far as major-league pitchers go, so use Hellickson with caution in the fantasy realm. He'll take his next turn Sunday in Oakland.
