The Orioles selected Aguilar's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
One day after signing Aguilar to a minor-league contract, the Orioles will bring the 32-year-old up to the big leagues as one of their two September call-ups. At least initially, the righty-hitting Aguilar could be deployed as a short-side platoon option at first base or designated hitter, though it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually supplanted one of Ramon Urias, Rougned Odor or Ryan Mountcastle for a near-everyday role. Aguilar posted a .674 OPS in 113 games with the Marlins before being released last weekend, but he's just one season removed from slashing .261/.329/.459 with 22 home runs over 505 plate appearances for Miami.
