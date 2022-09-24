Aguilar will sit Saturday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Aguilar had started against all five leties the Orioles faced since he joined the team at the start of September, but he'll sit here even with Framber Valdez on the mound for the opposition. He hasn't turned around his down season thus far with his new team, as he's hitting just .184/.205/.263 in 12 games for Baltimore. That poor performance could continue to cause his playing time to dip.
