Aguilar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

With the Orioles giving Adley Rutschman a day off behind the plate but keeping his bat in the lineup as the team's designated hitter, Aguilar will head to the bench. Aguilar, who started each of the past three games while going 3-for-12 with a home run and a walk, may have overtaken the struggling Rougned Odor for a spot in the Orioles' everyday lineup. Odor is on the bench Wednesday for the fourth consecutive contest.