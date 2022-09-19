Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Aguilar's eighth-inning solo shot got the Orioles within a run, and he added an RBI single in the ninth to put them ahead by two. That latter hit proved key, as Toronto was able to get one run back but fell just short of forcing extra innings. Aguilar has multiple hits in two of his last three games, but he hasn't sen steady playing time since he joined the Orioles at the start of September. The veteran first baseman is slashing .233/.280/.381 with 16 homers, 51 RBI, 38 runs scored and a stolen base through 122 contests between Baltimore and Miami this year.