Aguilar signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Aguilar was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday and was released a day later after he went unclaimed on waivers. The 32-year-old will need to settle for a minor-league deal for now, but he'll be part of the Orioles' taxi squad over their final two games in Cleveland. It's possible that Aguilar joins the big-league club at some point in September since the major-league rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players over the final month of the regular season.
More News
-
Jesus Aguilar: Clears waivers, hits free agency•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not starting Monday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: On bench Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Homers twice across doubleheader•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Sitting again Thursday•