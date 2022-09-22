Aguilar isn't starting Thursday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Aguilar has gone 3-for-12 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last three games but will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Anthony Santander is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup.
