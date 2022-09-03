site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar: On bench Saturday
Aguilar isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Aguilar started the last two games but went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. He'll get a day off while Anthony Santander serves as the designated hitter and bats third.
