Aguilar is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Aguilar has started three of seven games since joining the Orioles on Sept. 1. He should start against most lefties and some righties, but the Orioles will also use the designated hitter spot to get some of their bench players spot starts in September. Gunnar Henderson is starting at designated hitter while Ramon Urias and Rougned Odor start at third base and second base, respectively.