Aguilar isn't starting Wednesday against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Aguilar started three of his first five games with the Orioles but will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last five matchups. Gunnar Henderson will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth Wednesday.
