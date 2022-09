Aguilar is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Aguilar served as the Orioles' designated hitter in a 7-3 loss in the early game, going 1-for-4. After catching in Game 1, Adley Rutschman will get a breather behind the dish for the nightcap and replace Aguilar in the lineup at DH.