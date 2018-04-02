Liranzo was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for Luis Ysla on Monday.

To make room for Liranzo on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed Tom Koehler (shoulder) on the 60-day DL. Liranzo played at Double-A Bowie for the duration of the 2017 season. Over 31 games (65 innings) he pieced together a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. Liranzo will report to Double-A Tulsa after joining the Dodgers, where he could be used out of the bullpen or as an occasional starter.