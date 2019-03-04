Sucre reported to Orioles camp Monday after securing a visa to enter the United States, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

After leaving his native Venezuela, Sucre headed to Colombia, where he was able to receive the visa he needed to get back to the United States. The visa issue kept Sucre unavailable for nearly three weeks, so he may face an uphill battle to earn an Opening Day roster spot. Sucre caught a simulated game Monday and could make his Grapefruit League debut later this week.

