Sucre went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Sucre grabbed his second start of the season Saturday and had a significant two-RBI double during the ninth inning to give the Orioles some much needed breathing room. The 30-year-old should see plenty of action behind the plate early on with Austin Wynns (oblique) starting the season on the injured list.