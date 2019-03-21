Sucre has a good chance to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed as much Thursday, though it's unclear if that would be a temporary position until Austin Wynns recovers from his oblique injury or if Sucre is expected to remain on the roster all year. Either way, the veteran backstop is unlikely to provide much fantasy value, as he hit just .209/.247/.253 in 73 games for the Rays last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories