Sucre's has returned to the United States with his visa issues resolved and is expected to join the Orioles later Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Sucre signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles in early February but has remained in his native Venezuela as he sorted out the visa issues. According to Dubroff, manager Brandon Hyde indicated the veteran catcher would need four or five days of working out with the team before entering spring games. Sucre is set to compete for the backup catching job once he's ready to play.