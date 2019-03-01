Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Nearing return to camp
Sucre's has returned to the United States with his visa issues resolved and is expected to join the Orioles later Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Sucre signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles in early February but has remained in his native Venezuela as he sorted out the visa issues. According to Dubroff, manager Brandon Hyde indicated the veteran catcher would need four or five days of working out with the team before entering spring games. Sucre is set to compete for the backup catching job once he's ready to play.
More News
-
Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Visa problems nearly resolved•
-
Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Still dealing with visa issues•
-
Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Stuck in Venezuela with visa delay•
-
Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Signs MiLB deal with Orioles•
-
Rays' Jesus Sucre: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Jesus Sucre: Not in lineup Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.