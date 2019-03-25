Sucre had his contract purchased by the Orioles on Monday.

As expected, Sucre will break camp with the Orioles in place of the injured Austin Wynns (oblique), who was placed on the injured list Monday. It remains to be seen whether Sucre will stick with Baltimore after Wynns is ready to return. The backstop owns a career .223/.259/.308 slash line across parts of six major-league seasons (223 games), so he's unlikely to provide much fantasy value regardless of his role.

