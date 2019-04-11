Sucre is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde will alternate Sucre and Pedro Severino behind the plate for the fourth straight game, with the latter getting the nod in the series finale. Sucre still appears to be the Orioles' preferred option at the position, but the defensive-minded catcher offers little fantasy upside.

