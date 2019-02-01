Sucre signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Orioles on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Sucre can opt out of the deal March 22 if he is not on the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons in Tampa Bay and slashed .232/.268/.330 in 390 plate appearances as his defense continues to be his primary asset.