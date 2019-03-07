Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Spring debut on tap
Sucre is slated to catch three innings in his Grapefruit League debut Friday versus the Red Sox and is scheduled to catch again in Sunday's game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sucre's start to spring training was delayed while he worked to secure a work visa that would allow him to travel to the United States, but he finally arrived at camp Sunday. After getting in a few workouts this week, Sucre is now ready for game action. He should have every opportunity to compete for the Orioles' wide-open backup catcher job.
