Orioles' Jesus Sucre: Still dealing with visa issues
Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday he's hopeful Sucre, who remains in Venezuela while awaiting a work visa, will report to Orioles camp within the next couple of weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Based on Hyde's comments, it doesn't sound as though Sucre will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut until March while his arrival in North America remains delayed. The missed action isn't ideal for a non-roster invitee who isn't assured an Opening Day gig with the big club, though Hyde stressed that there's still enough time for Sucre to stake a claim to the No. 2 catcher job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts