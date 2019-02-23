Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday he's hopeful Sucre, who remains in Venezuela while awaiting a work visa, will report to Orioles camp within the next couple of weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Based on Hyde's comments, it doesn't sound as though Sucre will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut until March while his arrival in North America remains delayed. The missed action isn't ideal for a non-roster invitee who isn't assured an Opening Day gig with the big club, though Hyde stressed that there's still enough time for Sucre to stake a claim to the No. 2 catcher job.