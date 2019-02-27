Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Sucre is expected to resolve his visa issues in the coming days and report to spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sucre remains in his native Venezuela but Hyde noted that the veteran catcher has "just paperwork" to take care of before he's able to make the trip to the United States. Once he's in camp, Sucre will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup catcher.